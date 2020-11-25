Zacks: Brokerages Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.98 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

TCBI stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 115,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after buying an additional 1,068,440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

