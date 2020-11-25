Zacks: Brokerages Expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.64. Virtusa reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $317.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.21 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Virtusa’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTU. Wedbush lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Virtusa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Virtusa by 452.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 505,746 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Virtusa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,015,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virtusa by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 300,146 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtusa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,562,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Virtusa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,330,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Virtusa stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,863. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

