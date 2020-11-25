Zacks Investment Research Lowers Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESEA. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.35 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Euroseas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.61. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Euroseas had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

