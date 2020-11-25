Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Express (NYSE:EXPR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Separately, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.94.

EXPR opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. Express has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $99.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.32). Express had a negative net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Express will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Express by 0.5% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,057,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Express by 47.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,697,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,160 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Express by 2.5% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,749,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 67,602 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Express during the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Express by 20.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 175,837 shares during the period.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.

