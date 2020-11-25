ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Shares Gap Up to $1.75

Shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $2.38. ZK International Group shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 540,815 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.

ZK International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the manufacturing, research, development and sale of stainless steel pipes and carbon steel pipe products. Its products include steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, pipe fittings, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products.

