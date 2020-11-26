1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells $410,907.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $410,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,781,086.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.69. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLWS. DA Davidson lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth $4,004,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 22.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth $448,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 160.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth $3,225,000. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

