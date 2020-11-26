1,008 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 22.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 22.1% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average is $61.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

