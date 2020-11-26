$11.80 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to report sales of $11.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.60 million to $12.00 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $10.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $46.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $47.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $47.15 million, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $47.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million.

LMST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 135,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40,186 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 69,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

