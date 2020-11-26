17,200 Shares in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global Partners by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a market cap of $593.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.54. Global Partners LP has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.38. Global Partners had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 0.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

GLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Global Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Global Partners in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

