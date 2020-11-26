200 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after purchasing an additional 826,536 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $261,928,000 after buying an additional 600,473 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 627,201 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,020,000 after buying an additional 412,001 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 6,196.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after buying an additional 328,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 111.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,031 shares of the software company’s stock worth $111,176,000 after buying an additional 252,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $271.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.02. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $282.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.20.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

