2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TWOU. BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of TWOU opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. On average, analysts predict that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 2,978.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at about $56,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

