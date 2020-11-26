667 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $96.15 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

