725 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) Acquired by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

