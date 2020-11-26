Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Raised by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Accenture by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Accenture by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after buying an additional 569,809 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,037,000 after buying an additional 565,412 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $249.33 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $250.40. The stock has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.84 and a 200-day moving average of $221.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.43.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

