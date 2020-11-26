Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $20,325.76 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Sharon Benzeno sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $20,325.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sharon Benzeno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,772 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $308,667.76.

On Monday, October 19th, Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $21,371.25.

On Thursday, October 1st, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,771 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $328,867.47.

On Monday, September 21st, Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $18,977.67.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,771 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $279,642.30.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.70.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

