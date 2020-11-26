Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) SVP Mark Menghini Sells 2,000 Shares

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. Aegion Co. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $556.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aegion Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Aegion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Aegion by 78.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aegion by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Aegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aegion by 36.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

