Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $118.00 at Robert W. Baird

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on A. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

A opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.19. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $118.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,818 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

