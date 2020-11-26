Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $339,199.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,818 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 248.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 52,568 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 558,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,326,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 308,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,097,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 138.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

