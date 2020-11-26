AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.14.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 0.97.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 770.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 554.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

