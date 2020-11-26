Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will earn ($0.99) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01).

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.56. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 152,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. 32.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.