Altai Capital Management, L.P. Sells 268,451 Shares of MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) Stock

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) Director Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 268,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,887,210.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Altai Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MobileIron alerts:

On Monday, November 23rd, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 37,325 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $262,394.75.

On Friday, November 20th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 235,925 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,658,552.75.

On Monday, November 16th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,389 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $213,634.67.

On Friday, November 13th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,600 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $18,278.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 517,291 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $3,636,555.73.

On Friday, November 6th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 105,299 shares of MobileIron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $739,198.98.

On Monday, November 9th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,193,436 shares of MobileIron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $8,389,855.08.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,719,564 shares of MobileIron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $12,088,534.92.

MobileIron stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. MobileIron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $834.24 million, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.21.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). MobileIron had a negative return on equity of 102.36% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MobileIron, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOBL shares. Roth Capital downgraded MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MobileIron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOBL. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MobileIron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MobileIron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MobileIron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MobileIron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MobileIron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MobileIron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobileIron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.