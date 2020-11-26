Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AYX. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.07.

Alteryx stock opened at $117.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.44 and a 200-day moving average of $136.29. Alteryx has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,021,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $171,093.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,055 shares of company stock worth $15,163,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,463,000 after acquiring an additional 227,471 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 68.5% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,268 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alteryx by 29,354.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,189 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alteryx by 8.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 612,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,506,000 after acquiring an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 73.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after acquiring an additional 190,250 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

