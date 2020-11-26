Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AYX. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.07.

Alteryx stock opened at $117.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.44 and a 200-day moving average of $136.29. Alteryx has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,021,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $171,093.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,055 shares of company stock worth $15,163,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,463,000 after acquiring an additional 227,471 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 68.5% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,268 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alteryx by 29,354.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,189 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alteryx by 8.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 612,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,506,000 after acquiring an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 73.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after acquiring an additional 190,250 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit