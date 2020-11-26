Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 147.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of ALT opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.22.

In other Altimmune news, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $100,586.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altimmune by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the third quarter valued at about $198,000.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

