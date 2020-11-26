Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Michael T. Bakas Sells 20,137 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Michael T. Bakas sold 20,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $904,554.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMRC opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ameresco by 371.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.