Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on December 15th

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.
Analog Devices has raised its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Analog Devices has a dividend payout ratio of 51.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.
NASDAQ:ADI opened at $135.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $140.38.
In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,352,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,281 shares of company stock worth $12,271,587. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.96.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
