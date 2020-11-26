Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on December 15th

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Analog Devices has raised its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Analog Devices has a dividend payout ratio of 51.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $135.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $140.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,352,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,281 shares of company stock worth $12,271,587. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.96.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

