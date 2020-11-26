Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.20-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43-1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $135.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $140.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.23 and its 200-day moving average is $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,281 shares of company stock worth $12,271,587 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

