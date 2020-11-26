Analysts Offer Predictions for BellRing Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for BellRing Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 2.38%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $828.78 million and a PE ratio of 35.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $24.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after buying an additional 179,905 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

