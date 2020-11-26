Analysts Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Target Price at $24.83

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Adient from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America cut Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get Adient alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Adient during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADNT stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.16.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.