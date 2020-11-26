Analysts Set Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Price Target at $40.20

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Air Lease stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Air Lease by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 32,380 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Air Lease by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

