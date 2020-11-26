Analysts Set Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Target Price at $39.60

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 236.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cardtronics by 31.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cardtronics by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

CATM stock opened at $25.73 on Monday. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

