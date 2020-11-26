Analysts Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) PT at $133.33

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.33.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

CHKAQ stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $196.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $28.37 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming.

