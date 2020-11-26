Analysts Set Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target at $8.36

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $7.97 on Monday. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $9,322,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 769,339 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $5,946,990.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,579,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,856,381.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock valued at $16,761,991. 7.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth $6,443,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $5,227,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 812,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth $4,164,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.