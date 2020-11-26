Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Target Price at $59.75

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 839,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.2% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV opened at $68.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?

Analyst Recommendations for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit