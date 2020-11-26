Analysts Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT at $30.88

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.35.
A number of research firms recently commented on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 25,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $726,717.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 11,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $311,138.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,303.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,171 shares of company stock worth $19,537,609. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.
NTNX opened at $27.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.03. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nutanix
Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.
