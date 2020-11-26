Analysts Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT at $30.88

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 25,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $726,717.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 11,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $311,138.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,303.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,171 shares of company stock worth $19,537,609. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Nutanix by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Nutanix by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nutanix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NTNX opened at $27.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.03. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

