Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

11/20/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $33.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/16/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

10/12/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

10/9/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/6/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Beacon Roofing’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Earnings estimates for the current quarter have increased over the past seven days, depicting analysts’ optimism over its growth potential. The company has been benefiting from exceptional operating cost management and cash flow. It has been witnessing improved demand for residential and non-residential products. Moreover, its industry-leading digital platform added to the positives. It increased focus on the e-commerce platform, new OTC (On-Time and Complete) Delivery Network and a newly-designed website. However, the impact of COVID-19 as well as increased input costs will put pressure on its fiscal fourth-quarter performance.”

10/6/2020 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

