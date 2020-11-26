Analyzing Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF)

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and RAIT Financial Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $549.35 million 1.77 $82.61 million $1.25 7.34 RAIT Financial Trust $49.26 million 0.00 -$123.46 million N/A N/A

Summit Hotel Properties has higher revenue and earnings than RAIT Financial Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and RAIT Financial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties -28.45% -7.82% -3.86% RAIT Financial Trust -236.67% -114.49% -10.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RAIT Financial Trust has a beta of 4.5, meaning that its share price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Summit Hotel Properties and RAIT Financial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 0 0 6 0 3.00 RAIT Financial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus target price of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.30%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than RAIT Financial Trust.

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties beats RAIT Financial Trust on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 5, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

RAIT Financial Trust Company Profile

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States.

