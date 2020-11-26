Analyzing Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and YayYo (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and YayYo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Yext and YayYo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 1 2 7 0 2.60 YayYo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yext currently has a consensus price target of $19.56, suggesting a potential upside of 4.07%. Given Yext’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Yext is more favorable than YayYo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Yext shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yext and YayYo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $298.83 million 7.52 -$121.54 million ($1.09) -17.24 YayYo $6.91 million 2.66 -$3.93 million N/A N/A

YayYo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yext.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and YayYo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -38.54% -63.74% -24.11% YayYo -80.05% -442.83% -80.65%

Summary

Yext beats YayYo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc., a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. The Yext platform powers the company's features, including listings, pages, answers, and other features. It serves the healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

YayYo Company Profile

YayYo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

