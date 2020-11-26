Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $69.18 and last traded at $67.60, with a volume of 46688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.25.

The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.46.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $804,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,209.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $2,831,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,093,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,832,267.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 796,896 shares of company stock worth $47,173,766. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,082,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,684,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.11 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55.

About Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.