Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $69.18 and last traded at $67.60, with a volume of 46688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.25.
The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%.
PLAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,082,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,684,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.11 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55.
About Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)
Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.
Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.