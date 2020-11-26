Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Annaly Capital Management from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.73.

NLY stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

