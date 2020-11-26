Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $11.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 109.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

