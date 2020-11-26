Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Sells $31,656.20 in Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $31,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,656.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 23rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $9,574.35.
  • On Tuesday, November 10th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 200 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $3,518.00.
  • On Tuesday, October 27th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $9,858.00.
  • On Thursday, October 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $8,030.55.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $22.47 on Thursday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $505.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31). As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APLT shares. Truist initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,399.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 505,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after buying an additional 103,744 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

