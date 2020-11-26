Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Sells $31,656.20 in Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $31,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,656.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 23rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $9,574.35.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 200 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $3,518.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $9,858.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $8,030.55.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $22.47 on Thursday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $505.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31). As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APLT shares. Truist initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,399.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 505,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after buying an additional 103,744 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

