Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $30,030.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 110 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ANET opened at $270.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.54. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $280.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 378.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

