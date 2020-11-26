Arthur Tzianabos Sells 20,000 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $920,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
STOK stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84.
Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 482,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 65.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 305,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 73.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 124,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 122,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,314,000.
Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.
Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.