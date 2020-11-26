Arthur Tzianabos Sells 20,000 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $920,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

STOK stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STOK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 482,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 65.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 305,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 73.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 124,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 122,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,314,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

