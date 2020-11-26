ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target Raised to $93.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.38.

ASGN stock opened at $81.53 on Monday. ASGN has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.27.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 56,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $4,643,909.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,053 shares in the company, valued at $86,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $297,735.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,862.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,504 shares of company stock worth $9,387,356 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 107.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the third quarter worth about $1,695,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 45.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

