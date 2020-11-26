Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Receives $3.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,634.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $43.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

