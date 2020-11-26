Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Receives $3.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.40.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.
In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,634.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $43.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
