AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AZN. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

AZN stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AstraZeneca by 500.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

