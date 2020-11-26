Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.97% from the stock’s current price.

AVIR has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

