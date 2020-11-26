Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded at TheStreet

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

NYSE ALV opened at $91.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.92. Autoliv has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $152,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 377.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

