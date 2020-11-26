Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director Sells $1,703,906.28 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total transaction of $1,703,906.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,555.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Ingram also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 2nd, William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $3,644,000.00.
  • On Monday, October 5th, William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $3,291,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 8th, William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00.

Avalara stock opened at $166.45 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $175.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.68.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Avalara’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,571,000 after purchasing an additional 976,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,377,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,410,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,901,000 after purchasing an additional 159,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avalara by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 71,290 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit