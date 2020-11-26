Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director Sells $1,703,906.28 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total transaction of $1,703,906.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,555.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Ingram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $3,644,000.00.

On Monday, October 5th, William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $3,291,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00.

Avalara stock opened at $166.45 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $175.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.68.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Avalara’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,571,000 after purchasing an additional 976,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,377,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,410,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,901,000 after purchasing an additional 159,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avalara by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 71,290 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

