Bank of America Lowers TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.46.
TFI International stock opened at $50.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76. TFI International has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $52.60.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
