Bank of America Lowers TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.46.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International stock opened at $50.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76. TFI International has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $52.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.